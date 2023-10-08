‘PBW1Chapati’ variety rage among farmers

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, October 7

‘PBW1Chapati’, the new wheat variety introduced by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, has become a major hit among farmers ahead of the rabi season, with 300 quintal seed already sold at kisan melas and Krishi Vigyan Kenders.

The variety, which has been explicitly designed for soft, sweet and delectable chapattis, is all set to revolutionise chapati-making.

Even though its yield is lesser compared to other varieties, the ‘PBW1Chapati’ has still managed to catch the attention of farmers. Owing to its lesser supply, a majority of farmers are growing this variety for their own consumption.

PAU VC Satbir Singh Gosal said, “The ‘PBW1Chapati’ variety represents a significant breakthrough in the quest for perfect chapatis.”

The variety boasts of bold grains with a remarkable protein content of 12.13 per cent, the VC added. He said its quality stands at par with the ‘desi wheats’ renowned for producing sweet and soft chapatis. The chapatis it yields are white in colour with a delightful sweetness and consistent softness that endures even after prolonged cooking.

Gosal said previously the tall wheat variety C306 had set the gold standard for chapati quality. Subsequently, the PAU introduced PBW 175, which exhibited good chapati quality.

