PCC chief: Finding replacement for Navjot Singh Sidhu a challenge

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, March 15

With Navjot Singh Sidhu having been asked to resign as the PCC chief, the Congress high command, learning from the controversy surrounding the incumbent, is faced with a daunting task of selecting the new state unit chief.

The exercise becomes more daunting with ‘G23’ leaders demanding a traditional Congress men at the helm of the state, instead of turncoats.

It is yet to be seen whether the party high command strikes a balance by choosing among Jat, Hindu or OBC faces for the posts of PCC chief and CLP leader, which has also to be elected among the winning candidates. Among the experienced leaders available with the party are Partap Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Randhawa, Raja Warring, Ravneet Bittu, Vijay Inder Singla, Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

“The leader who takes along with everyone and has a credible face and acceptability among the masses should be made the PCC chief. The party has to rise from the ashes if it wants to put up a strong challenge ahead of the 2024 General Elections,” said a senior leader.

Ever since Sidhu took over as the PCC chief in July last year, the organisational structure had been missing. The party high command had to appoint Harish Chaudhary as the Punjab affairs incharge in place of Harish Rawat to take over control of the state unit ahead of the elections.

