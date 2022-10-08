PCC chief flags radical activities

Chandigarh, October 7
Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) expressing his grave concern over rising activities of radical elements like Amritpal Singh.
At the same time Warring said, he and his party did not have any problem with anyone preaching his/her religion. “But instigating people to violence is unacceptable,” he remarked
“There is growing concern among people across the state over what he (Amritpal) says and does,” he wrote to the DGP, adding, the way function at Rode village in Moga on September 29 was held, also added to concern and confusion among people.
