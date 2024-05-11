PCC chief, singer’s father accompany Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda, May 10
Former three-time MLA and Congress candidate for the Bathinda constituency Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu filed his nomination papers today. He was accompanied by PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and Bathinda (Rural) Congress head Khushbaz Jattana. — TNS
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Interim bail for Arvind Kejriwal till June 1, can’t sign files
Opposing relief in SC, ED cites Amritpal’s plea for release