PCC chief, singer’s father accompany Jeet Mohinder

Bathinda, May 10

Former three-time MLA and Congress candidate for the Bathinda constituency Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu filed his nomination papers today. He was accompanied by PCC chief Amrinder Raja Warring, Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and Bathinda (Rural) Congress head Khushbaz Jattana. — TNS



