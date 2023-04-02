PCC chief slams ‘anti-people’ policies of Central Govt

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, April 1

PCC president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring today said the party would hold protest meetings in every constituency in the state till April 8 to spread awareness among people about “anti-people” policies of the Central Government.

A meeting of Congress office-bearers of eight districts was held in Bathinda under the banner of ‘Save Constitution Campaign’. Besides Warring, it was attended by state Congress in-charge Harish Chaudhary, former CM Bibi Rajinder Kaur Bhattal and other party leaders.

Commenting about the upcoming Parliament building, Warring said, “It will look beautiful only if every member of the Lok Sabha is allowed to speak there. If the voice of the Opposition is suppressed, then it is of no use.”

On the occasion, the PCC president demanded a relief of Rs 30,000 per acre from the government for damage to crops and sought a compensation of Rs 1.20 lakh for houses.

Lashing out at members for not participating in party events, he said if any office-bearer remained absent for three meetings, then he would be changed.

Chaudhary said Rahul Gandhi had been disqualified from the Lok Sabha membership as he had raised the Adani issue.

Warring welcomes Sidhu