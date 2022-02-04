PCC ex-president HS Hanspal joins AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

In a setback to the Congress, senior party leader HS Hanspal joined the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the presence of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann here today.

Earlier, Jagmohan Kang, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fateh Bajwa and Dr Harjot Kamal had quit the Congress.

Hanspal said, “The Congress has wavered from its ideology. It has lost the verve prevalent during the times of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It is impossible for the party to take action against the mafia raj and bring Punjab out of the crisis.”

The former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief had sought a Congress ticket for his grandson Sunder Singh Hanspal from the Sahnewal Assembly segment.

Hanspal, a prominent Namdhari leader, was among the senior-most Congress leaders associated with the party since 1965. He has been the Rajya Sabha member twice.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet Minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, Akali Dal (Dhindsa) leader Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal and bank employees’ union leader KK Sehgal also joined AAP today.

Mann said, “With these veteran leaders joining AAP, one thing is clear. There is a wave in favour of AAP. Today, all honest leaders are coming together to save the state and trying to form the AAP government.”

Chadha hoped that AAP would form the government in Punjab.

Kang said, “My supporters and I will campaign for AAP candidates in Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur and Kharar so that CM Charanjit Singh Channi and liquor baron Tinku Sharma are defeated.”

