PCC ex-president HS Hanspal joins AAP

Chandigarh, February 3
In a setback to the Congress, senior party leader HS Hanspal joined the Aam Admi Party (AAP) in the presence of Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann here today.
Earlier, Jagmohan Kang, Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fateh Bajwa and Dr Harjot Kamal had quit the Congress.
Hanspal said, “The Congress has wavered from its ideology. It has lost the verve prevalent during the times of Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It is impossible for the party to take action against the mafia raj and bring Punjab out of the crisis.”
Party has wavered from ideology
The Congress has wavered from its ideology. It is impossible for the party to take action against the mafia raj and bring Punjab out of the crisis. —HS Hanspal, Former PCC chief
The former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief had sought a Congress ticket for his grandson Sunder Singh Hanspal from the Sahnewal Assembly segment.
Hanspal, a prominent Namdhari leader, was among the senior-most Congress leaders associated with the party since 1965. He has been the Rajya Sabha member twice.
Meanwhile, former Cabinet Minister Jagmohan Singh Kang, Akali Dal (Dhindsa) leader Harsukhinder Singh Babbi Badal and bank employees’ union leader KK Sehgal also joined AAP today.
Mann said, “With these veteran leaders joining AAP, one thing is clear. There is a wave in favour of AAP. Today, all honest leaders are coming together to save the state and trying to form the AAP government.”
Chadha hoped that AAP would form the government in Punjab.
Kang said, “My supporters and I will campaign for AAP candidates in Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur and Kharar so that CM Charanjit Singh Channi and liquor baron Tinku Sharma are defeated.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
ED arrests Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi's nephew in money laundering case
Bhupinder Honey had been summoned by the ED office yesterday...
America stands with India against Chinese aggression: US senators
Top American senators slam China for its decision to field Q...
Budget 2022-23 thoughtful policy agenda for India, says IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva was speaking during a virtual round tab...
Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Locals overjoyed to see the green foliage acquire a white sn...