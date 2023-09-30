PCC leaders not allowed to meet Sukhpal Khaira

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, September 29

In a high-voltage drama, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa were not allowed to meet arrested party leader and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira here today.

To consult party brass 'The government and the police are gagging opposition leaders... the next course of action will be decided after consultation with senior leaders.' — Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC President

Tense situation prevailed as Congress leaders and workers gathered in the Fazilka Sadar Police station complex. They insisted to go inside the CIA staff office, where Khaira is currently lodged. Elaborate police arrangements were made to prevent any untoward situation. Fazilka SSP Manjeet Singh Dhesi was also present on the occasion.

Can’t allow politics 'The police are providing legal assistance to Sukhpal Singh Khaira as per law, but people cannot be allowed to meet an accused to do politics.' — Manjeet Singh Dhesi, Fazilka SSP

Initially, Congress leaders gathered at the Sadar police station in Jalalabad to meet Khaira, but the police personnel there informed them that he was locked up in the CIA staff office at Fazilka.

After coming out of the CIA staff office, PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring accused the government and the police of gagging opposition leaders. He alleged that it was the first time that senior leaders were not allowed to meet a three-time elected representative. He said the Fazilka SSP expressed his inability to allow them to meet Khaira. Warring said the Congress’s next course of action would be decided after consultation with party leaders.

“Khaira has been implicated in a false case on the direction of CM Bhagwant Mann, who once himself had admitted that he was innocent as far as the drug smuggling case was concerned,” said Bajwa. The Fazilka SSP said they were providing legal assistance to Khaira as per law, but people couldn’t be allowed to meet an accused to do politics. Khaira will be presented before the court on Saturday with completion of the two-day police remand.

