PCMSA opposes move to recruit empanelled doctors at PHCs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 17

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has opposed the state government’s decision to recruit medical practitioners at primary health centres (PHCs) on empanelment mode.

The PCMSA said the move would replace regular medical practitioners and affect the department’s working.

Members of the association today met and submitted a memorandum to Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh in the regard.

They said the state government had started replacing regular medical practitioners and other staff, including pharmacists, and nurses with empanelled staff at the PHCs.