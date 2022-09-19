PCS Officers’ Association vows to reinstate ‘lost dignity’ of state, cadre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 18

The Punjab Civil Services (PCS) officers have expressed concern over the political interference, which they said was demotivating the cadre.

At the executive body meet held here today, the PCS Officers’ Association resolved to leave no stone unturned to reinstate the lost dignity of the state and the cadre.

The meeting, which was chaired by association chief Dr Rajat Oberoi, deliberated on various pending, unresolved issues and service matters of the cadre such as lack of infrastructure, promotion, pay parity and political interference. Oberoi expressed disquiet upon the resignation of PCS officer Satwant Singh from the service.

“The executive committee is of the view that it is high time for the earnest introspection of the state of affairs of the cadre,” association spokesperson Vikas Hira said.