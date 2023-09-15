Pearls Golden Forest MD Nirmal Singh Bhangu's wife Prem Kaur held

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 14

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday arrested the absconding accused Prem Kaur, wife of Nirmal Singh Bhangu, Managing Director (MD), Pearls Golden Forest (PGF) Ltd.

A spokesperson of the VB said she was named in this case for alienating properties belonging to Pearls Agrotech Corporation Ltd (PACL) and its group companies in Punjab and authorising a close associate to alienate/sell the properties belonging to the PACL in violation of the order of the Supreme Court.

The spokesperson said a special investigation team (SIT) of the bureau had arrested the accused who had been absconding since an FIR was lodged against the Pearls management and her in July 2020.

The spokesperson said that Prem Kaur had also remained a director in many group companies of the PACL. Her husband had been chargesheeted by the CBI for Ponzi scam amounting to Rs 50,000 crore approximately.