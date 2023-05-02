Peddler booked in Ferozepur

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, May 1

The police have booked a drug peddler following the recovery of 1 kg of heroin from his fields.

Jawans belonging to the 116 battalion of the BSF had recovered a packet of heroin near the barbed fencing at Kilche village in Ferozepur sector.

The accused, identified as Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Nihale Wala village, has been booked under the NDPS Act.