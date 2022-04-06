Moga: Drug peddler gets 10-yr jail

Tribune News Service

Moga, April 5

The District and Sessions Court has sentenced a drug peddler to 10 years of imprisonment while his associate got one-year jail in a case of possessing 26 intoxicating pills.

The District and Sessions Court judge Anjana said, “Both the accused stand convicted under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and case property is ordered to be destroyed as per rules after the expiry of period of limitation for filing appeal or revision.”

As per the details available, on March 26, 2018 during patrolling, the police claimed to recover 26 intoxicating pills from Harpal Singh of Purane Wala village and Gurjinder Singh.

At the time of the pronouncement of the judgment, Harpal was in the custody, while Gurjinder, who was out on bail, was immediately taken into the custody.