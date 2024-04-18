Malerkotla: Peddlers’ properties worth Rs 1.78 crore attached by police

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 17

Continuing their earlier endeavour to combat the drug menace in the region, Malerkotla police claimed to have executed a process for attachment of movable and immovable properties of three drug peddlers booked in three separate cases under the NDPS Act during past years.

Total value of the properties evaluated for the attachment by the competent authorities at Delhi is Rs 1,78,77,000. As many as eight more cases have also been shortlisted for attachment of properties worth crores.

Malerkotla SSP Simrat Kaur said that cops supervised by the SP (I) Vaibhav Sehgal and DSP Gurdev Singh had got moveable and immovable properties belonging to Khushi Mohammad of Chamrian Wala Khoo Malerkotla, Mohammad Nazir of Abbaspura village and Mohammad Sehbaz off Jamalpura, seized after receiving approval from competent authorities at Delhi.

These properties worth Rs 1,78,77,000 were reportedly constructed during 2021-2023, said the SSP, adding that modalities for attachment of more properties in other cases had almost been completed.

The police said that owners and occupants of the seized properties have been informed duly about the orders which state that these properties cannot be transferred or sold without the permission of the investigating team at the police station Malerkotla city-1. The investigating police had observed beyond doubt that the said properties were procured and constructed with illegal income earned through drug trafficking.

