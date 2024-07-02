People have no trust in Punjab Govt’s flood control steps: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 1

Ahead of the monsoon season, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Bajwa on Monday cautioned the Punjab Government for its inefficacy in completing the flood control management task on time.

“Even though the AAP government has claimed to have been prepared to deal with the flood siuation this year, the people showed no trust in the claims and have started preparing themselves for the worst”, Bajwa added.

Referring to a news report, Bajwa said the people of the flood-prone villages on the banks of the Ghaggar had started shifting rations and potable water to the first floor of their houses. As per reports, the government had not yet strengthened the embankments of some of the water channels and drains.

“Despite the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s assurances on the flood management, Punjab witnessed the most furious floods ever in 2023. The breaches took place in the Ghaggar at several points. Consequently, people lost their loved ones and other valuable things. The farmers remained at the receiving end as crops on lakhs of acres were damaged”, Bajwa added.

