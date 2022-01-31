People see me as aam aadmi: Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 30

“People no longer want ‘rajas and ranas’ (royalty) to lead them or those who live in fortified houses. They associate with me as a commoner. I know their pain and sufferings,” said Bhagwant Mann, the chief ministerial face and state president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), while talking to The Tribune.

Drawing a parallel between the Charanjit Singh Channi government and backyard cricket, the AAP leader said: “During the 111 days of his government, only announcements were made, but none was implemented. They ran the government like a ‘mohalla’ cricket team, without a captain. Sidhu had the bat but kept getting upset, while others cajoled him. Channi, the bowler, refused to let anyone else bowl, while Jakhar left with all three wickets to Switzerland. Bajwa sat in the pavilion, saying he would play only when he got the bat. Such matches end in a draw. No one wins.”

No jobs for youth The youth is leaving for greener pastures because there is no good education or employment opportunity in Punjab. — Bhagwant Mann, state AAP president

On the poor fiscal health of Punjab, he said: “The state has a budget of Rs 1.70 lakh crore… most of which is being misused. If only Rs 30,000-35,000 crore is spent on development, we can turn things around.” Targeting Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, he said: “The FM, who was also chairman of the Congress manifesto committee in 2017, must answer why he promised ‘ghar ghar naukri’, smartphone and shagun schemes when he knew the treasury was empty.” —

