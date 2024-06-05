People’s doctor read Patiala’s pulse

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, June 4

BJP candidate Preneet Kaur’s luxurious home, the Moti Bagh palace wore a deserted look in Patiala today, in sharp contrast to the modest dwelling of Congress winner Dr Dharamvira Gandhi. Also known as the “people’s doctor”, Gandhi won by a margin of 14,831 votes from AAP’s Dr Balbir Singh. He happily waived his consultation fee for migrants, brick-kiln workers and farm labourers who queue up everyday outside his clinic.

Dr Dharamvira said, “I am thankful to each worker. Rallies by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi helped us to boost our campaign. The state leadership, including Partap Singh Bajwa and Raja Warring also deserve credit for win.”

Out of nine Assembly segments, Dr Dharamvira led in Ghanaur and Nabha, while his rival Dr Balbir polled maximum votes in Patiala (Rural), Sanaur, Samana and Shutrana. Preneet got most votes in Dera Bassi and Patiala (Urban). Speaking of his rivals, Dr Dharamvira said, “One had satta (power). The others had money and used religion as the poll plank. I only had clean image and the common man’s support.”

