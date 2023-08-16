'Perhaps afraid of ceremonial cannons': Punjab Governor quips at CM Bhagwant Mann's absence from 'At Home' ceremony

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 16

In the ceremonial ‘At-Home’ reception hosted by Punjab Governor and Chandigarh UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Independence Day at Raj Bhavan, the absence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was conspicuously noted by all.

In a response to inquiries about the absence of the Chief Minister from the ‘At Home’ ceremony, the Governor in an informal interaction with the media said invitations for the ‘At Home’ ceremony were extended to various dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Punjab. The Chief Minister’s office duly acknowledged the receipt of the invitation.

The Chief Minister opted not to attend the ‘At Home’ function. His decision is in line with his own discernment; the Chief Minister might have decided to forgo the event perhaps he is afraid the ceremonial cannons placed outside the Raj Bhavan, quipped the Governor in a lighthearted manner. Perhaps the reference was to the CM’s speech in Vidhan Sabha the month of June in which he mentioned that cannons are installed outside Raj Bhavan to scare people away.

The ‘At Home’ ceremony at Punjab Raj Bhavan serves as an occasion for dignitaries from various walks of life to come together and strengthen ties, celebrating unity and collaboration.

