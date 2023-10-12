Persian words to be dropped from revenue deals

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 11

The Revenue Department today issued instructions to Deputy Commissioners, SDMs and Divisional Commissioners to use ‘simple’ Punjabi for writing property sale deeds and registration.

The move is aimed at making property sale registration process easier and people-friendly and to ensure that a layman is not bogged down by difficult terminology and Persian words.

The department has sent a 5-page draft/template of the sale deed to district and division level revenue officers. The draft can be easily edited and anyone can fill the document as per his need for property registration.

As land records in the state have many Persian words and they are used frequently in all land sale or transfer deeds, it becomes difficult for a commoner to write a deed on his own.

Deed writers who know the nuances of the language and charge for writing the documents in all district or tehsil complexes of the state.

The draft/template sent by the department has sent a list of questions and their corresponding answers. These are related to basic and general queries regarding land, its location, payment mode, details of witnesses, buyers and sellers.

The motive behind the move is to enable commoners to themselves write these documents and reduce the reliance on professional deed writers, said a senior officer in the department. Moreover, the new sale or transfer deeds would be more explicit and understandable to people, he said.

