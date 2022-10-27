Petition against AAP MLA: HC calls for status report from cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a status report from the state of Punjab and the police authorities on a petition filed by a “farmer” seeking protection of life and liberty from JLPL managing director and AAP MLA Kulwant Singh.

Justice Raj Mohan Singh of the High Court has also issued a notice to the state, the Director-General of Police, Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police and another police official in this regard. So far, no notice has been issued to MLA Kulwant Singh.

The matter relates to the allotment of a shop-cum-office to the petitioner, Surinder Singh. Justice Singh has fixed November 30 as the next date of hearing.

Among other things, the petitioner had submitted that Kulwant Singh had blatantly refused to give possession of any plot to the petitioner and was persistently threatening him.

He said the police did not take action against respondent — Kulwant Singh. “The violations by the respondent are clearly visible. An SP was also convinced, but he showed his inability to take action against the respondent, being an MLA of the ruling party,” the petitioner said.