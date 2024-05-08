Firing outside Salman Khan’s house: Petition for CBI probe into custodial death withdrawn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 7

Just about a fortnight after firing outside actor Salman Khan’s house in Bandra, the mother of an accused had moved the Bombay High Court demanding CBI probe into his death, following which a petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court was today disposed of as withdrawn.

Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj observed that the prayer in the petition here was for issuance of directions to entrust inquiry/investigation into the matter to the CBI. But the counsel for the petitioner contended that the fact regarding the filing of a writ petition before the Bombay High Court was not in his knowledge. As such, he sought withdrawal of the petition with liberty to file a fresh one with better particulars. “Disposed of as withdrawn with the liberty as aforesaid,” Justice Bhardwaj asserted.

In her petition against the Union of India, the State of Punjab and other respondents, Reeta Devi of Abohar contended that her son Anuj Kumar “tragically passed away while in police custody under circumstances that gave rise to significant concerns regarding the nature and cause of death”.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Custodial Death #human rights #Salman Khan