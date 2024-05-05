Petition to transfer case involving Saini dismissed

New Delhi, May 4
A local Delhi court on Saturday dismissed the petition for transfer in a 30-year-old triple murder case allegedly involving former Punjab’s Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini.
The case pertains to 1994, wherein the accused Sumedh Singh Saini, along with others allegedly abducted Ashish’s (petitioner) brother, brother-in-law and the driver from the premises of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
The petitioner and complainant in the case, Ashish Kumar, had prayed for transferring this matter before any other court in the alternative proceedings beyond April 15 so that the applicant can pursue his remedies before the Delhi High Court in the pending court case.
