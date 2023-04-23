Petitioner seeks access to publicly available Wi-Fi

Chandigarh, April 22
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the state of Punjab on notice on a petition seeking provision for alternative means to access the Internet through publicly available Wi-Fi or broadband when mobile data services are suspended by the state.
Petitioner Neeraj, through counsel Abhijeet Singh Rawaley, Ashutosh Dhankar and Sahil Mehndiratta, submitted that the suspension of mobile Internet services had an adverse, disproportionate and discriminatory impact on a particular section of citizens, whose sole means to access the Internet was through mobile data services.
Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj’s Bench was told that the petitioner, like a majority of Indians, accessed the Internet solely through mobile data services.
However, Punjab recently imposed a limited Internet ban, whereby only mobile data services such as 4G were stopped. The way the ban was imposed breached the right to equality under Article 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fugitive Amritpal Singh arrested from Punjab's Rode village; to be sent to Asssam's Dibrugarh jail
Pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal had been on the run since Ma...
The rise and fall of Amritpal Singh
Harnek Uppal ‘Fauji’, who heads Deep Sidhu faction of ‘Waris...
Growing proof of China’s role in Pakistan-sponsored proxy war
Poonch terror attack probe hints at use of Chinese armour-pi...
‘Price for speaking truth’: Rahul Gandhi vacates bungalow
Stayed at 12, Tughlaq Lane for 19 years, shifts to mother So...