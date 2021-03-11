Petrol pump owner shot dead in Amritsar by assailants armed with 'silenced' guns

Tribune News Service

P K Jaiswar

Amritsar, August 10

A petrol pump owner was shot dead by armed assailants in Amritsar on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred despite the fact that city police carried out flag march in to ‘instill’ a sense of security among the people ahead of Independence Day.

The victim, Mohan Singh, used to run a filling station on Fatehgarh Churian road here.

An eyewitness said Mohan Singh had just reached near his house when Innova-borne assailant shot him. The eyewitness claimed nobody in the neighbourhood heard the sound of gunshots being fired. The assailants had apparently put silencers on the weapons.

Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, reached the spot.

DCP Bhullar said the investigation was under progress and CCTV cameras were being analysed near the spot to find some clues in the case.