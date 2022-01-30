Petty politics behind NRI Suman Toor's allegations, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

A day after NRI Suman Toor claimed that she was the sister of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu and levelled serious allegations against him, Sidhu broke his silence over the matter.

Can’t bring back my mother I cannot bring back my mother, who passed away 40 years ago, to answer Suman Toor’s allegations. My opponents are playing petty politics. Navjot Singh Sidhu, State Cong Chief

Talking to mediapersons at the filing of his nomination papers on Saturday, he termed it a petty politics by his opponents. He stated that now he could not bring back his mother, who had passed away 40 years ago, to answer Toor’s allegations. People would not tolerate such cheap politics under any circumstances.

Sidhu targeted his rival Akali candidate Bikram Singh Majithia, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh for resorting to cheap politics.

Sidhu said the SAD, which got 15 seats in the last elections, would score even poorer. He alleged that Akali leaders had resorted to hooliganism and highhandedness during their rule. “Bikram sold drugs and sheltered goondas. So, people would never accept them,” Sidhu said, challenging Majithia to contest from a single seat if he was so confident.

Meanwhile, Sidhu’s daughter Rabia Sidhu shared a throwback picture of his grandfather Bhagwant Singh Sidhu and little Navjot sitting in a study room. She pointed out that even in this picture, his father was alone. In this way, she also refused to accept Toor as her relative.

