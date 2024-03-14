PGI report hints at possibility of assault on Punjab farmer Preetpal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 13

Less than a month after farmer Preetpal’s father had moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court, alleging that his son was put in a sack and taken away by the Haryana Police after he sustained injuries during the farm protest, the PGI-Chandigarh has not ruled out the possibility of physical assault by blunt force.

In its report placed before Justice Harkesh Manuja’s Bench, the PGI has expressed opinion that the duration of the injuries was about two weeks. Four of the injuries were grievous. “All injuries are caused by blunt force impact, except for one, which is caused by application of ligature,” the report added.

Taking into consideration the nature of ‘multiple grievous injuries sustained in addition to the medical opinion expressed by the board of medical officers constituted by Rohtak and Chandigarh PGIs’, Justice Manuja asserted that it would be appropriate to record Preetpal Singh’s statement.

“Accordingly, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, is requested to visit the emergency ward, PGI, Chandigarh, and get the statement of Preetpal recorded with regard to the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by him after obtaining necessary permission from the treating doctors,” Justice Manuja asserted.

The Bench on the previous date of hearing had asked Chandigarh PGI Director to get a medical board constituted ‘about the injuries sustained by Preetpal’. The direction came on the habeas corpus petition for a warrant officer’s appointment with a ‘roving writ’ to search for the detainee who was ‘part of peaceful farmers’ agitation’ and was stopped at Khanauri.

In his petition placed before Justice Manuja’s Bench, the petitioner said the Haryana Police on the afternoon of February 21 came inside the Punjab territory before attacking his son and other persons. He sustained injuries on both his legs and head in the attack, the petitioner had alleged.

