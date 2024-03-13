PGIMER report indicates possibility of physical assault by blunt force

Saurabh Malik
Chandigarh, March 13
Less than a month after a person moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court alleging that his son was put in a sack and taken away by the police after he sustained injuries during the farmers’ protest, PGIMER-Chandigarh has not ruled out the possibility of physical assault by blunt force.
In its report placed before Justice Harkesh Manuja’s Bench, the PGIMER has expressed the opinion that the duration of the injuries was about two weeks. Four of the injuries were grievous and the rest simple in nature. “All the injuries are caused by blunt force impact except for one, which is caused by application of ligature,” the report added.
Considering the nature of “multiple grievous injuries sustained, in addition to the medical opinion expressed by the board of medical officers constituted by Rohtak and Chandigarh PGIMER”, Justice Manuja asserted it would be appropriate to record Preetpal Singh’s statement/version
“Accordingly, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, is requested to visit emergency ward, PGIMER, Chandigarh, and get the statement of Preetpal Singh recorded as regards the circumstances surrounding the injuries sustained by him, after obtaining necessary permission from the treating doctors,” Justice Manuja asserted.
The Bench, on the previous date of hearing, had asked Chandigarh PGIMER Director to get a medical board constituted “about the injuries sustained by Pritpal Singh”. The direction came on the habeas corpus petition for a warrant officer’s appointment with a “roving writ” to search for the detainee, who was “part of peaceful farmers’ agitation” stopped at Khanauri Border
In his petition placed before Justice Manuja’s Bench, the petitioner stated that the Haryana police on the afternoon of February 21 came inside the Punjab territory before attacking his son and other persons. He sustained injuries on both his legs and head in the attack, the petitioner alleged.
