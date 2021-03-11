PGIMER Satellite Centre in Sangrur to be functional by January 2023: Mandaviya

The project, spread over 25 acres, to cost Rs 449 crore

PGIMER Satellite Centre in Sangrur to be functional by January 2023: Mandaviya

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya

IANS

Sangrur, August 21

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday visited PGIMER Satellite Centre Sangrur to review its progress, and said that it will be functional by January next year.

Expressing satisfaction at the pace of the execution of the project, the Minister said, "With the pace at which the work is being executed, including procurement of medical devices and equipment, the Satellite Centre will be fully functional by January 2023 and will provide a huge relief not only for the local population but for those far and wide."

Updating about the success of the 'free precaution vaccination drive' launched by the Prime Minister on July 15 for 75 days to mark Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Union minister said, "Already over 13 crore people have leveraged this facility by getting vaccinated under this initiative in one month and three days till date."

He urged the people of Punjab and country in general, especially the vulnerable population, to get vaccinated in the balance of 75 days and equip themselves to face the COVID crisis.

Lauding healthcare workers for their commendable role in containing the COVID crisis, the minister stated, "Our country has been appreciated across the globe for two things; for Covid management by adhering to the guidelines and for vaccination drive by crossing the mark of over 200 crore doses." Endorsing the need for 'affordable health for all', the minister shared about the initiatives by the government to promote generic medicines which include over 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country which are visited over 20 lakh people daily in the country, awareness campaign by engaging with the National Medical Council and launch of an app 'Jan Aushadhi Sugam' to make people aware about the salt in the medicine to enable them make considered choice between generic and branded medicine.

He also shared that a Jan Aushadhi Kendra will also be opened at the Satellite Centre in Sangrur.

Earlier, the minister was accorded a warm welcome by PGIMER Director Vivek Lal, Deputy Director (Administration) Kumar Gaurav Dhawan, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, Medical Superintendent Vipin Koushal, among others.

A detailed presentation was made before the minister wherein he was apprised that the Satellite Centre, comprising a 300 bed hospital, was envisaged with an intent to reduce the overcrowding in the PGIMER in Chandigarh and reduce travel time of patients.

Vivek Lal said the Satellite Centre project, spread over 25 acres, will cost Rs 449 crore. The phase 1 has already been executed with the construction of Temporary OPD, a guest house and the boundary wall and the phase II of the execution is being fast tracked.

Lal said with a temporary OPD being functional since October 2016 at the Satellite Centre, 2,78,416 patients have already been examined till date.

Later, the minister visited the temporary OPD where he interacted with doctors, paramedics and patients and enquired about the facilities being provided to patients there.

 

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

2
Haryana

Haryana man dies by suicide over 'delay' in visa for Canada; it arrives a day later

3
Nation

Munawar Faruqui performs show in Hyderabad, 50 people taken into preventive custody

4
Chandigarh

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

5
Features

Toy story: Made in India

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Another gangster's name crops up

7
Trending

Dismayed woman resigns from job as only one of her 70 colleagues she invited shows up at her wedding

8
Punjab

Punjab finally hires 156 law officers, kin of judges on list

9
Punjab

Punjab, Haryana agree to name airport after Bhagat Singh

10
World

Passive smoking 10th biggest risk factor for cancer, reveals study

Don't Miss

View All
Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway
Trending

Video: This Sangrur farmer is spending Rs 50 lakh to move his Rs 1.5 crore house 500 ft away from highway

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

Top News

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

No LoCs opened against four public servants named in the FIR...

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

India in advanced stage of talks with US for procuring MQ-9B Predator drones

MQ-9B drone is a variant of MQ-9 ‘Reaper’ which was used to ...

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

25% extra seats, no entrance test for foreign students: UGC's plan to increase international outreach

Supernumerary seats will be created over and above the total...

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Specialised teams carry out search operation at Sector 43 an...

Former Union Minister Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

'Self-respect non-negotiable': Anand Sharma quits as Himachal Congress Steering Committee Chairman

Sends resignation to party president Sonia Gandhi, days afte...

Cities

View All

Amritsar’s air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

Amritsar's air quality improves as compared to previous years: Study

29-year-old drowns at Durgiana Temple in Amritsar

2 nabbed for duping Amritsar goldsmith of Rs 1.34 cr

7th pay panel: Teachers' union to join statewide protest tomorrow

Amritsar: An evening dedicated to Gulzar

Teachers unhappy, demand 'transparent' transfer policy in Punjab

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Security up at bus stands in Punjab and Chandigarh in wake of terror threat

Chandigarh: Sector 25 cremation ground in a shambles

Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Now, IAF Heritage Centre to take wing by October

15-year-old girl robbed on board auto

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI issues Look Out Circular against 8 accused named in Delhi excise policy FIR; Sisodia not on list

CBI files preliminary enquiry over ‘corruption’ in procurement, maintenance of buses by Delhi govt

Manish Sisodia claims Look Out Circular issued against him; CBI denies; BJP says Kejriwal is ‘nervous’

Committed to empowering AFT, says Defence Minister

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait detained by Delhi police on way to Jantar Mantar protest

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Over 20 cows die in past 2 weeks, death toll 210

Police help three overcome drug addiction

Class XII student attacked with sharp weapons outside school

Home Guards staffer hangs self in Banga

Hoshiarpur gets three more Aam Aadmi Clinics

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

Body of missing 8-year-old Ludhiana boy found from Doraha canal; uncle confesses to murder

8-year-old boy goes missing in Ludhiana

BJP leader thrashed to death by 'drug addicts' in Ludhiana

Youth held with 3-kg opium

Youth killed in scuffle at birthday party

AAP govt won’t tolerate corruption, says minister

AAP govt won't tolerate corruption, says minister

Dept caps dengue test at Rs 600 in district

2 diarrhoea cases reported in Patiala