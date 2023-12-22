Phagwara Sewa Kendra burgled

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, December 21

A Sewa Kendra situated in Phagwara Tehsil Complex was reportedly burgled last night. Some unidentified persons broke the locks of a door adjacent to the main door, entered the Sewa Kendra, broke the CCTV cameras and took away a generator battery, one computer, 16 batteries and a digital video recorder.

As per the information provided by Sewa Kendra in-charge Sandeep Kumar, only one security guard is deputed at the Kendra, that too during the working hours. Phagwara SDM Jashanjit Singh, who visited the spot, asked the staff to employ a night security guard as well. On the complaint lodged by the in-charge, the city police have registered a case under the relevant sections of the IPC. The complex has offices of the SDM and tehsildars, besides judicial courts, and this incident has caused raised eyebrows among the employees of these government offices.

