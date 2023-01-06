Pharmacists’ certificates to be verified, Punjab state council takes U-turn

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 5

The Punjab State Pharmacy Council has changed its decision of doing away with the process of verifying the basic qualification before registering new pharmacists.

In its edition on November 28, The Tribune had highlighted that even as the degrees of more than 5,000 pharmacists were under the scanner, the council had decided to do away with the process of verifying the certificates of basic qualification before registering new pharmacists.

Complaints about fake registrations In its meeting on Dec 30, the council changed its earlier decisions and said multiple complaints were received regarding fake registrations

In 2015, information through an RTI revealed that around 5,000 fake pharmacists were registered with the council between 2000 and 2013

Now, at its meeting on December 30, the council changed its earlier decision and said multiple complaints were being received regarding the fake registrations, so certificates of basic qualification of each pharmacist, which is 10+2, would be verified from the board concerned by the dealing clerk before he/she is given a licence to practise.

Before obtaining a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy, one needs to pass Class XII in science subjects.

It was found that 40 per cent of the registered pharmacists had obtained matriculation and 10+2 certificates from dubious and unrecognised boards located outside the state.

It was alleged that pharmacy colleges in connivance with council officials gave licences to unqualified pharmacist in lieu of money.

The council’s earlier decision had opened the doors for unqualified pharmacists.