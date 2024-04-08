 Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Chaudhary has been opposing Channi’s candidature from Jalandhar parliamentary seat

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary. Photo credit: X/VikramjitMLA



Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 8

Bringing to fore differences among party leaders, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday resigned as Chief Whip of the Congress Party in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

He has sent his resignation to CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa. Chaudhary is considered close to Bajwa.  

The resignation comes after he expressed resentment over the candidature of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi being considered by party high command for the Jalandhar reserved parliamentary seat. Son of former Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Vikram had been staking claim for the Jalandhar seat. Karamjit Kaur, wife of the former MP, had unsuccessfully contested the last Jalandhar byelection.

Choosing the candidates for the reserved parliamentary segments, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Fatehgarh Sahib has been a headache for the party. The party had almost made up his mind to field Channi from Jalandhar seat but Chaudhary raised strong objection.

Chaudhary recently questioned Channi’s credentials to contest from any seat in Punjab as he had lost the Assembly elections from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur segments.

Chaudhary’s resignation comes in wake of reports of his family being wooed by the AAP for the Jalandhar seat.

When contacted, Chaudhary denied that he was switching the party. “I am a loyal solider of the party but I have resigned from the post of the Chief Whip as I am busy in my constituency,” he added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Partap Singh Bajwa


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Retired IAF officer’s wife killed in paragliding mishap in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Amritpal Singh’s mother Balwinder Kaur, five others arrested

3
Delhi

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

4
Punjab

Private traders to double wheat purchase in Punjab this year

5
Haryana

JJP's Haryana chief Nishan Singh to quit party, likely to join Congress

6
Punjab

Rain, thunderstorm expected in north-west India this week

7
Trending

Kangana Ranaut says ‘she doesn't consume beef, proud to be Hindu’ as her old tweet over ‘nothing wrong in eating it' surfaces

8
Haryana

Ex-Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, to join Congress on Tuesday

9
Himachal

Retd IAF officer’s wife killed in Bir paragliding mishap

10
Himachal

Must make Mandi contest tough for Kangana Ranaut: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Don't Miss

View All
From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man
Trending

Longevity is 'just luck' says 111-year-old Briton, world's new oldest man

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away from to live with a relative in Ludhiana at age of 11: ‘I becoming distant from my family’
Pollywood

Diljit Dosanjh says his parents sent him away to live with relative in Ludhiana when he was 11

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake
Trending

Taiwan: Watch 3 nurses bravely protect babies in hospital during earthquake

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore
Trending

Isha Ambani sells her palatial Beverly Hills mansion to Hollywood’s Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck worth over Rs 500 crore

Top News

PM Modi rattled, resorting to ‘cliched Hindu-Muslim script’: Kharge

PM Modi rattled, resorting to ‘cliched Hindu-Muslim script’: Kharge

Congress chief says Modi's speeches ‘smack of RSS agenda’

Plea seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from CM's post filed for ‘publicity’: Delhi High Court

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

The High Court terms third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal a 'pub...

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Chaudhary has been opposing Channi’s candidature from Jaland...

TMC leaders stage dharna outside Election Commission’s office; demands chiefs of CBI, I-T, NIA and ED be changed

Protesting Trinamool Congress leaders 'forcefully' detained by cops outside Election Commission’s office in Delhi

Derek O’Brien, Mohammed Haque, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale, Saga...

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber accused of making derogatory remarks against Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

‘How many will be jailed before elections’: Supreme Court restores bail to YouTuber

The court was hearing Sattai’s plea challenging order of Mad...


Cities

View All

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Rs 2.3 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Amritsar

Amritsar: Shiromani Akali Dal leaders, workers discuss poll strategy

55 days to go, campaigning yet to pick up pace in Amritsar district

Pingalwara: 71st marriage ceremony of inmates performed

NCW member, CJM meet victim paraded ‘naked’ in Tarn Taran

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Checks at inter-state border to curb influx of illicit liquor

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Ahead of election, Chandigarh MC sets April 30 deadline for legacy waste removal

Chemical factory gutted in Dera Bassi; no casualty so far

Man kills female friend in Punjab’s Mohali, meets with accident near Shahabad in Haryana

14 roundabouts under Chandigarh MC to be redesigned

Illegal mining: Bid to hit Naraingarh SDM’s car, attempt-to-murder case registered

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Excise policy case: ED questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

Third PIL for Kejriwal’s removal as CM: Delhi High Court says it’s for 'publicity'; warns of ‘heavy costs’

DJB got Rs 28 400 crore since 2015-16; lacks accountability: Delhi Principal Secretary (Finance) tells Supreme Court

PM Modi’s degree row: Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against Gujarat High Court order

BJP MLAs demanding discussion on ‘irregularities’ in Delhi Jal Board marshalled out of Assembly

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Mann

Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat important for AAP: Bhagwant Mann

Jalandhar: Farmers take out tractor march

Kapurthala RCF eves emerge hockey champs

Phagwara: Snatchers on the prowl, target two

Hoshiarpur: 16 booked for duping residents on pretext of sending them abroad

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

Ludhiana markets continue to grapple with parking woes, visitors hit

AAP leaders fast against Kejri’s arrest

Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Gangster Newton, 24 accomplices attack youth’s kin

Man’s body found near factory

Preneet shown black flags at Patran

BJP Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur shown black flags at Patran

Patiala: Now, deposit licensed weapons by April 15

AAP workers observe fast

Shubhkaran’s death: Farmers protest ‘inaction’