Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary resigns as Congress Chief Whip in Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, April 8

Bringing to fore differences among party leaders, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Monday resigned as Chief Whip of the Congress Party in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

He has sent his resignation to CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa. Chaudhary is considered close to Bajwa.

The resignation comes after he expressed resentment over the candidature of former CM Charanjit Singh Channi being considered by party high command for the Jalandhar reserved parliamentary seat. Son of former Jalandhar MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, Vikram had been staking claim for the Jalandhar seat. Karamjit Kaur, wife of the former MP, had unsuccessfully contested the last Jalandhar byelection.

Choosing the candidates for the reserved parliamentary segments, Faridkot, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Fatehgarh Sahib has been a headache for the party. The party had almost made up his mind to field Channi from Jalandhar seat but Chaudhary raised strong objection.

Chaudhary recently questioned Channi’s credentials to contest from any seat in Punjab as he had lost the Assembly elections from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur segments.

Chaudhary’s resignation comes in wake of reports of his family being wooed by the AAP for the Jalandhar seat.

When contacted, Chaudhary denied that he was switching the party. “I am a loyal solider of the party but I have resigned from the post of the Chief Whip as I am busy in my constituency,” he added.

