Phillaur: Navjot Singh Sidhu reaches out to former MLA Gurbinder Atwal

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee ex-chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday visited the residence of two-time Congress MLA Gurbinder Atwal in Phillaur.

He was accompanied by Sultanpur Lodhi ex-MLA Navtej Cheema and they stayed at the residence of Atwal for over 2.5 hours, discussing their future political course. Atwal, who was the Parliamentary Secretary in the tenure of former CM Beant Singh, had been sidelined by the party for over 10 years.

Against his choice of Nakodar seat, he was handed over Bholath Assembly ticket in 2017. Later, he withdrew from the race. In 2022, he was again the contender from Nakodar but was denied the ticket. Atwal is known to have good links in the NRI community of Doaba.

Cheema said, “Atwal and my father Gurmail Singh were MLAs together and they were closely associated. His family still maintains good relations with us. We had gone there to meet him and discuss certain political issues.”

Sidhu initially remained reluctant to take any questions from the media, saying it was a courtesy visit. Later, he spoke emphatically and said sand mafia could be controlled only with a robust policy.

Atwal thanked Sidhu and Cheema for consolidating the “core” Congress workers.

Indiscipline: Panel meets tomorrow

New Delhi: The Congress disciplinary panel will meet here on Friday to take up the complaint against former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Sidhu. Committee member Tariq Anwar said, “Barring committee chairperson AK Antony, all members will meet day after to discuss the complaint and charges against Sidhu.” TNS