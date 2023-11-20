Phone seized from Moosewala case suspect

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 19

The team of the Central Jail, Goindwal Sahib, led by Sukhwinder Ram, Assistant Superintendent, Goindwal Sahib jail seized a mobile phone along with a SIM from an inmate, Arshad Khan alias Arshdia, a resident of Rajasthan, an accused in the Sidhu Moosewala killing case.

Sukhwinder said today that Arshad was lodged in the high security zone of the jail in block-C, zone no. 3, Central Jail. The officer said there were total seven accused involved in the killing of the singer, who are lodged in the high security zone of the jail. He said the jail authorities were concerned over incidents of mobile phones, drugs and other objectionable articles being seized from the jail.

#Rajasthan #Tarn Taran