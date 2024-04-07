PIL filed against sale of adulterated food

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

Less than a fortnight after a girl reportedly died after consuming a cake ordered online, a petition was filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court by one Kanwar Pahul Singh today for directions to the Union of India and Punjab, among others, to ensure strict and effective implementation’ of the Food Safety and Standards Act.

Directions have also been sought to the respondents to adopt immediate and effective steps to check the sale of adulterated, misbranded, unsafe, substandard and expired food stuff such as milk, dairy and bakery products.

