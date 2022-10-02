‘Pind di Satth’ to be replicated in urban areas: Dr Baljit Kaur

Ludhiana, October 1
Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur presided over a state-level event to mark International Elderly Day at Guru Nanak Bhawan here on Friday.
She said to overcome ‘isolation’ among the elderly, the “Pind di Satth” concept would be replicated in the urban areas of the state. “Loneliness is considered to be a silent killer of the elderly and must be eliminated promptly.”
Meanwhile, to address the grievances of the elderly at a faster pace, the government has launched a toll-free number (14567) for them.
