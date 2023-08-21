Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Chandigarh, August 20
After the emergence of reports that the pink bollworm had started affecting cotton in a few villages of Bathinda, the Agriculture Department has deployed four senior officials in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Fazilka and Mansa districts to assist farmers in checking the spread of the pest.
The officials will camp in the cotton belt till August 31, as the next 15 days are very crucial for the crop.
Holidays, including Saturday and Sunday, have been cancelled till the end of the month for these officials and other staff of the department posted in these four districts.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 people trapped in Himachal’s Mandi dam rescued
They were stuck in a boat at the dam’s reservoir due to a ri...
Sunny Deol's bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu not on auction, bank withdraws notice
The bank had earlier blocked the property of sitting BJP MP ...