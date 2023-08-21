Pink bollworm attacks cotton in Bathinda, Agri Dept on toes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

After the emergence of reports that the pink bollworm had started affecting cotton in a few villages of Bathinda, the Agriculture Department has deployed four senior officials in Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda, Fazilka and Mansa districts to assist farmers in checking the spread of the pest.

The officials will camp in the cotton belt till August 31, as the next 15 days are very crucial for the crop.

Holidays, including Saturday and Sunday, have been cancelled till the end of the month for these officials and other staff of the department posted in these four districts.

