Pink bollworm attacks cotton crop in Fazilka district

Fazilka, September 26

After the reports of pink bollworm infestation surfaced in Fazilka district, Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian has visited cotton crop fields at Jandwala Bhimeshah and Jhotianwali villages.

Around 2.5 lakh acres of cotton crop has been sown in the district. The infestation, which began around 10 days ago, has now spread to several villages. As a result, the cotton balls have started falling in some fields.

Aggrieved farmers said some of them had ploughed fields as the cotton crop was destroyed. They rued that they had not received compensation of the cotton crop damaged last year so far.

