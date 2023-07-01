Pink bollworm damaged 15% of early-sown cotton crop: PAU

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, June 30

The pink bollworm infestation has damaged up to 15 per cent of the early-sown cotton crop aged between 60 and 80 days, which is most prone to the pest, a survey has revealed.

However, a majority of the normally sown areas have remained relatively unscathed by pests with insignificant incidences of sucking insects such as whitefly, jassid, thrips and mealybug attacking the crop in different parts of the state.

The survey was conducted by the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) on Thursday.

In a bid to safeguard the cotton fields of Punjab from the rampant infestation of pink bollworm, the PAU Vice Chancellor (VC), Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, led a survey team to the cotton belt in the Malwa region.

Accompanied by a team of experts, including PAU Director of Research, Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, as well as scientists from Krishi Vigyan Kendra and Research Station — Dr Paramjit Singh, Dr Vijay Kumar, Dr Rajinder Kaur, Dr K S Sekhon, Dr Amarjit Singh, and Dr Jasjinder Kaur — the VC assessed the condition of the cotton crop in the state.

Venturing into the cotton fields of Khiali Chehlanwali, Sahnewali, Burj Bhlaike, Jherianwali and Tandian villages in Mansa district and Talwandi Sabo, Behman Kaur Singh, Malkana, Singo and Kaur Singh Wala villages in Bathinda district, Dr Gosal expressed concern over the prevailing threat of the pink bollworm.

“This formidable pest, known to thrive in cotton crop of the North India poses a significant risk to the region’s farmers,” he said. Providing an update on the cotton crop, Dr Dhatt conveyed an optimistic outlook, but not without caution.

Addressing farmers, he emphasised the need for vigilance and immediate action upon spotting the pink bollworm. His recommendation entailed promptly spraying the crop with insecticides that align with established guidelines.

Elaborating on effective management strategies, Dr Vijay Kumar stressed on the importance of inspecting flowers and cotton bolls for signs of the pink bollworm. To carry out this crucial task, he advised farmers to examine a minimum of 100 flowers from various locations, paying particular attention to rosette flowers.

If the presence of the pink bollworm was detected, spraying the crop with 100 g of emamectin benzoate 5SG (Proclaim), 500 ml of profenophos 50EC (Curacron), 200 ml of indoxacarb 14.5SC (Avaunt) or 250 gram of thiodicarb 75WP (Larvin) per acre was deemed essential to combat the infestation.

“With PAU taking proactive measures to combat the pink bollworm invasion, cotton growers are encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly employ the recommended strategies to protect their valuable crops,” the VC said.