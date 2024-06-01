Pink, green booths to add colour to voting

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, May 31

As Punjab goes to the polls on June 1, preparations to ensure free, fair and transparent elections are in full gear. Comprehensive arrangements have been made to provide all necessary facilities to the voters and maintain a secure and peaceful voting environment in the district. In all, 2,134 polling booths have been set up across all segments in Amritsar. Given the prevailing extreme heat conditions and to increase voter turnout, the district administration has made arrangements to make voting exercise a “colourful experience” with a number of green and pink polling booths and a super-model polling booth.

Get inked, enjoy golgappas and bhangra

Who knew that the right to exercise your vote can be a sweet and savoury experience at the same time if you cast your vote at the super model polling booth. With a theme of — “Chunav ka Parv” — offering voters a festive experience as they exercise their right, a super model polling booth has been set at Bhavans Public School. To make the experience of voting memorable and enjoyable, the super model polling booth would welcome voters with drum beats and offer them a variety of welcome drinks like lassi, tea and even golgappas. To tempt the appetite of Amritsaris, who will brave the heat to vote, a number of street food delicacies, including tikki and chaat, will be served to the voters.

For parents, who bring their kids along and wait in a queue for their turn to cast vote, there is an indoor daycare facility and an activity area.

Offering a unique aesthetic with glimpses of Amritsar’s heritage everywhere, the super model polling booth also has a book stall, nail art for women voters and craft exhibition with goodies made by ITI students under SVEEP activities.

