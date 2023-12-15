Pink stem borer hits Muktsar wheat crop

Archit Watts
Muktsar, December 14
The pink stem borer has hit the recently sown wheat crop in the region. Some farmers claimed that their crop was turning yellow due to the huge presence of stem borers, which would affect the yield and quality of the grain.
He added, “I have, so far, spent nearly Rs 5,000 per acre on preparing my land for wheat crop, sowing seeds, using DAP and diesel to run the machines. However, Agriculture Department officials will now visit my field and issue an advisory for use of pesticide. The pesticide will increase the input cost. The department should write to the government to help us as we did not burn the paddy stubble following their advice.”
No need to panic
There is nothing to panic about the situation as it can be controlled by spraying pesticide. The winter is delayed this time, otherwise the pink stem borer would have vanished. I will visit the affected fields and issue an advisory. —Gurpreet Singh, Chief agriculture officer
Similarly, some farmers from Dalmir Khera village in neighbouring Fazilka district have apprised the officials of the presence of pink stem borer in their wheat fields.
Gurpreet Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar, said, “The pink stem borer generally attacks the wheat crop at seedling stage, makes holes in small plants and turns them yellow. The problem seems to have occurred in some fields, where the farmers had mulched the paddy stubble in the soil. The paddy crop there might also have been infested with this stem borer.”
He added, “There is nothing to get panicky about the situation as it can be controlled by once spraying pesticide. The winter is delayed this time, otherwise the pink stem borer would have vanished. I will visit the affected fields and issue an advisory.”
