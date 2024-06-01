Pistol, 3 drones, 1.35 kg drugs recovered

Chandigarh, May 31
In seperate incidents, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized a pistol, three China-made drones and 1.35 kg narcotics near the International Border in the state.
Based on intelligence inputs, a search was carried out near Dode village in the Tarn Taran Sector during which a 9 mm pistol, three rounds and 290 gm heroin were found.
During searches near CB Chand and Kalsian villages in Tarn Taran Sector, two drones and two packets containing 540 grams and 520 grams of ice (methamphetamine) were recovered.
Another drone was recovered from the fields adjacent to Naushera Dhalla village in Tarn Taran Sector.
