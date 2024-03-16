Pistol, 3 kg drugs seized near International Border

Chandigarh, March 15
The BSF seized a pistol and over three kg of narcotics, dropped by a drone, along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Friday.
Based upon specific information, the BSF jawans launched a search operation at Kakkar village and a package wrapped with adhesive tape was found from the fields.
The package contained four smaller packets carrying a pistol, two magazines and 3.38 kg of heroin. A metal hook and an illumination ball was also attached with the packet, said the BSF officials.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha poll dates today; BJP eyes hat-trick as Opposition attempts to halt PM’s march
ECI to announce poll schedule for 4 states as well
‘Poll bond info partial’: SC notice to SBI
Wants bank to disclose unique number to establish buyer-part...
KCR’s daughter Kavitha arrested in Hyderabad in Delhi excise policy case
Arrest follows I-T, ED raids at her residence