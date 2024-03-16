Pistol, 3 kg drugs seized near International Border

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 15

The BSF seized a pistol and over three kg of narcotics, dropped by a drone, along the International Border in the Amritsar sector on Friday.

Based upon specific information, the BSF jawans launched a search operation at Kakkar village and a package wrapped with adhesive tape was found from the fields.

The package contained four smaller packets carrying a pistol, two magazines and 3.38 kg of heroin. A metal hook and an illumination ball was also attached with the packet, said the BSF officials.

#Border Security Force BSF