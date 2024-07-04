Pistols, over 100 shells seized from Jalandhar man

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, July 3

The State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) of the Counter-Intelligence Wing arrested a Jalandhar man from Sandhwan village of Faridkot this evening and seized two pistols and about 100 cartridges from him.

Sources revealed that accused Honey Kumar was staying in a rented room in the native village of Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

The preliminary investigation by the police revealed that Honey, a resident of Aujla village of Phillaur in Jalandhar, was involved in the smuggling of weapons and selling these to the gangsters. The sources said Honey was hatching a conspiracy to abduct a doctor for ransom.

The police booked him for extortion and possessing illegal weapons under Section 308(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at the SSOC police station in Fazilka.

