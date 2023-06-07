Placement drive today, 10,000 jobs on offer

Chandigarh, June 6
The Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Department is all set to organise a pan-Punjab placement drive tomorrow across all districts in the state.
The Punjab Employment Generation, Skill Development and Training Minister, Aman Arora, said, “Over 10,000 jobs will be offered to aspirants with a salary varying from Rs 8,000 to Rs 60,000. This drive will be held simultaneously in all districts.”
Postgraduates, graduates (Tech/Non tech), ITI, diploma holders, Class XII and matric pass outs and even youth who have no formal educational qualification can attend the placement drive.
Arora said interested candidates could either register by logging on the department portal or through District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises or they can visit the placement drive venue.
