‘Planning to upgrade facilities in schools’

Sukhmeet Bhasin

Bathinda, April 9

Master Jagsir Singh, who has been elected as MLA from Bhucho Mandi, says his priority is to provide better education and healthcare facilities and he has already taken up the matter with ministers concerned.

“I sought votes on providing basic amenities to the people of my Assembly segment. This had been ignored by both the parties in the past, but now my top priority is to provide potable water. The RO systems installed in the villages have been lying defunct due to lack of maintenance since the installation. I also plan to upgrade facilities in schools and health centres in the area,” said the AAP MLA.

Asserting that he himself had worked in schools for many years, Jagsir said he knew the problems and issues of the education sector.

During a recent visit to a government school at Bhucho, Education Minister Meet Hayer raised issues pertaining to improvement of conditions of the schools and providing better facilities to the students and teachers here.

The MLA also claimed that the work had been started to fill vacancies in the health centres in the area.

“Good education, medical facilities and clean drinking water are the basic demands of the people here, which will be fulfilled at the earliest,” said Jagsir Singh.

“Moreover, we have decided to end ‘FIR culture’. I have directed police officials to try to resolve disputes through talks first before registering a case,” he said.

Jagsir Singh won from Bhucho by defeating former MLA Darshan Singh Kotafatta from the SAD with a margin of 50,212 votes.