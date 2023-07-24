 Plant maize, moong where paddy crop stands damaged: Punjab Agriculture Dept : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • Plant maize, moong where paddy crop stands damaged: Punjab Agriculture Dept

Plant maize, moong where paddy crop stands damaged: Punjab Agriculture Dept

Paddy re-transplantation a distant reality | Best bet to grow these crops

Plant maize, moong where paddy crop stands damaged: Punjab Agriculture Dept


Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, July 23

The Agriculture Department is asking farmers to grow maize and moong for the ongoing kharif marketing season in the flood-hit areas where paddy seedlings have been completely damaged.

As the re-transplantation of paddy seedlings has become a distant reality in the affected area, the Agriculture Department is now arranging maize and moong seeds that can be sown instead.

Crops over 2.59 lakh acres of land have been affected by flash floods that occurred earlier this month.

“Our initial field reports suggest that the maximum area under paddy cultivation has been affected in Patiala district (nearly 1.25 lakh acres), followed by Sangrur, Ropar and Tarn Taran. As many as 19 districts have been affected. Even as we have devised a set of guidelines for re-transplanting paddy seedlings, the time available with farmers for transplantation is very less,” said Agriculture Director Gurvinder Singh.

Farmers will have to first drain the standing water out of their fields and then transplant paddy seedlings all over again. To make sure that farmers do make some money during this marketing season, the best bet would be to go in for maize and moong cultivation.

“Maize grown now can be used for fodder. Since fodder prices continue to be high, the farmers won’t suffer losses. Also, though it is late for cultivation of moong, farmers can ensure a good crop, if they use 12 kg seeds per acre, instead of the usual practise of using 8 kg seeds per acre. They can be sure of fetching up to Rs 7,000 per quintal for moong. Sowing these two crops will also help in the restoration of soil’s fertility,” Gurvinder Singh said.

He added that in the four cotton growing districts of Mansa, Bathinda, Fazilka and Muktsar, only maize will be allowed for cultivation by farmers. This is because moong is a natural host for the whitefly and it can impact any cotton grown in the next season.

Not enough paddy seedlings

While many farmers — especially those not affected by flash floods — have come forward to offer paddy seedlings for re- transplantation and the Agriculture Department has also set up nurseries to grow seedlings and plans to distribute them from August 1, these are not enough to cover the damaged area of about 2.59 lakh acres in the state.

#Agriculture

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

SGPC launches its YouTube channel, Gurbani telecast to commence from Monday

2
Nation

Indian Army's 2 retd Lt Colonels, Major among 8 jailed in MES scam

3
Nation

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

4
Nation

Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA charge sheets 3 listed Khalistani terrorists, 6 others

5
Himachal

HP floods: 11 passengers of Punjab Roadways bus still missing; 3 bodies recovered in Shimla district

6
Nation

Two Chinese nationals arrested for trying to enter India illegally through Nepal

7
Nation

Manipur violence: Meiteis reach Assam from Mizoram after threat from ex-militants' group over viral video

8
Nation

Seema-Sachin story in reverse: Now, married Indian woman travels to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend

9
Sports

Caribbean wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva reveals how Virat Kohli made his mother’s ‘day and year’

10
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana for Monday

Don't Miss

View All
40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Top News

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women

The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana for Monday

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies

On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...

Indian student dies after being assaulted during deadly carjacking in Canada

Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada

Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...


Cities

View All

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Bundh on drain in Attari area breached

Breach in Tarn Taran village drain leaves paddy field inundated

Knotty affairs: Canopy of loose overhead wires for traders in Landa Bazaar

Open House: what steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

SGPC's YouTube channel to air Gurbani from today

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express train creates panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot

Commuting a nightmare on NH

Paperless MC House meeting a step closer

Chandigarh to have command centre for monitoring of schools

Amravati bridge opened to two-wheelers

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Yamuna breaches danger mark again

Flood alert in Noida, over 200 evacuated

Ensure water supply to Bhalswa colony: HC to Jal Board

ITPO complex gets makeover, to open on July 26

Prevent introduction of Bill to replace ordinance: AAP to V-P

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

2 breaches in Beas wreak havoc at Sultanpur Lodhi

Jalandhar: Cracks appear in Lohian school buildings, fear grips staff, students

Khalsa Aid, Hakumatpuri extend a helping hand to flood-hit schools in Jalandhar

Boy drowns in Shah canal

Open House: What steps should be taken by the government to avoid such flood-like situations?

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

Damaged Circuit House, Sarabha Nagar roads prone to accidents

PAC activists visit 50 MLD CETP, seeks registration of FIR

Trio posing as I-T officials loot cash, valuables

Speeding car rams into power transformer near agri varsity

Manipur violence: Cong holds satyagraha

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets

Kids throw caution to winds, play in rivulets in Patiala

Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar visits flood-hit villages in Patiala

Immigration firms asked to submit details

Land row: Protesters seek involvement of SC, rights commissions