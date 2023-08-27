Plastic ban: Five units face action

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

The PPCB has taken action against five firms allegedly involved in manufacturing single-use plastic items.

An official of the PPCB, Ludhiana, said action had been taken against Sahil Polymers, Ashoka Plastic, MG Plastic, Jain Plastic and Vinod Industries.

#Environment #Pollution #Polythene Ban #Punjab Pollution Control Board PPCB #Single Use Plastic Ban