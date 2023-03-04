Plastic waste to be used for beautification of Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, March 3

The Municipal Corporation has decided to utilise junk and used plastic material to beautify the city, which was known as “Abha Nagri” 500 years ago.

The Deputy Commissioner-cum-Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation, Senu Duggal, said, “Efforts are being made to restore the beauty of the city and use junk properly.” “We are planting ornamental as well as shade plants in the town. Old plastic bottles are being cut and used in the MC office complex as flower pots. Old tyres will be painted and used as tree guards,” she said.

Ajay Vir Singh, JE in the MC, said efforts were on to beautify the city. Locals would be roped in for the maintenance of plants.