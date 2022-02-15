Platform for last rites on banks of Yamuna soon: DSGMC

New Delhi, February 14
Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka announced that an “Asthi Visarjan Sthal” (a platform for immersing ashes of the deceased) would be constructed at Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tilla in Delhi on the banks of the Yamuna for the convenience of the Sikh community.
“Several persons cannot afford to go to Kiratpur Sahib for the last rites of their family members. The DSGMC has written a letter to the Delhi Government for necessary permissions and all expenses will be borne by the DSGMC,” he said. Jagdip Singh Kahlon, General Secretary of the DSGMC said it was a long pending demand of the community.
Meanwhile, a free sapling distribution camp was conducted on Monday at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on the occasion of the Parkash Purb of Guru Har Rai Sahib. —
