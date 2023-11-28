Play based on Chekhov's stories enthrals theatre lovers in Abohar

Our Correspondent

Abohar, November 27

The Sparsh Theatre Society staged a 60-minute play titled “Chulbula Chekhov” based on four stories of Russian writer Anton Chekhov. The play was held at the DAV College auditorium on Saturday and Sunday night.

Inaugurated by Fazilka SSP Manjit Singh Dhesi, the play was watched by many notable individuals such as Mayor Vimal Thatai and DAV Principal Rajesh Mahajan. SSP Dhesi said the joy he felt from the play was difficult to express in words.

The cast included Sirat, Muskaan, Sophia, Nishtha and others. Its background music was composed by Ashish Makkar. About two dozen persons provide off-stage support.

Director Gaurav Vij, a recipient of the Best Actor award from Punjab Sangeet Natak Academy, said plays based on Chekhov’s stories have already been staged by various organisations in different countries. A similar play was staged in Abohar for the first time.

#Abohar #Fazilka #Russia