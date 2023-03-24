Play more pro-active role, SC tells Centre

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

After Punjab’s refusal to construct its part of the SYL Canal, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to play a more “pro-active role instead of being a mute spectator” to resolve the vexed issue that has defied solution for decades.

A Bench led by Justice SK Kaul asked the governments of Punjab and Haryana to hold further discussions to find an amicable solution.

“We only again emphasize that any settlement requires parties to move from their stated position and there has to be a give and take. We are also clear in our view that whatever else may be the defence of the State of Punjab, no reliance is permissible on the aforesaid Act once the reference is answered against it,” the Bench said, posting the matter for further hearing on October 4.

The Centre had earlier told the court that talks between the two states failed as Punjab has refused to construct its part of the canal and in 2016, Punjab de-notified the land acquired for construction of SYL and returned it to farmers. “Therefore, construction of SYL now may raise law and order problems,” the Centre said.

On behalf of the Punjab Government, senior counsel Rakesh Dwivedi told the top court that they have huge scarcity of water with water tables going down in the rivers and there is “no point building canals like a Taj Mahal’’, without any water flowing through it even as the Haryana Government said its people needed water which comes from Punjab.

Punjab has to abide by the Supreme Court’s decree for construction of a canal in its jurisdictional area, Haryana Government counsel said.

“We expect the Union of India also to play a proactive role in the endeavour to bridge the gap,” the top court said.